Austwell-Tivoli’s Yesenia Revilla was named a first-team selection to the All-District 29-1A volleyball team released recently.
A-T’s Sarah Rodriguez, Jenelle Moreno and Mariah Martinez were chosen to the second team.
Lady Redfish Autumn Villarreal earned honorable mention.
A-T’s Moreno and Anauli Reyes earned selection to the academic all-district team.
Pettus’ Jocelyn Reyna was named the Most Valuable Player and teammate Alisyn Morin was selected Outstanding Setter.
Pettus’ Jennifer Reyna was named Coach of the Year.
Runge’s Jena Garza was named Newcomer of the year and the Lady ’Jackets’ Katarina Garza was selected Defensive Specialist of the Year.
Pettus’ Heirabella Gomez shared the Outstanding Hitter honor with Nordheim’s Kristiana Lopez.
Others named to the first team were:
• Nordheim: Abby Klein, Ariyana Blackwell
• Pettus: Raeann Martinez, Laura Parker, Caitlynn Foley
• Runge: Serenity Pena, Melina Ramirez, Jazlyn Mendoza
Others named to the second team were:
• Pettus: Lauren Salinas, Mercedes Garcia
• Nordheim: Tessa Flores, Kyndil Villarreal
• Runge: Ariana Moreno
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•