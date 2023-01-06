Astros coach, Refugio native to be honored during South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet on Jan. 26

Houston Astros quality assistant coach and Refugio County native Dan Firova will be recognized on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi as the 2023 South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet Lifetime Achievement Award winner.
As part of a 43-year professional baseball career, Firova has earned a World Series title and an American League pennant in two seasons with the Astros. His prior Major League Baseball coaching stint was with the Washington Nationals, who won the National League East in 2016 and 2017.
Firova’s resume features a decorated tenure as a Mexican League manager, compiling over 1,300 wins in 20 campaigns with nine teams. The former catcher captured league titles with Mexico City in 1997, 2000 and 2001 en route to owning the most managerial wins by a non-native of Mexico in league’s history.
Firova lettered in baseball, basketball and football at Refugio High School. The standout catcher and pitcher led the Bobcats to the region finals as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Upon graduating in 1975, Firova attended Bee County Junior College, where he was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the seventh round in 1977. Also selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1979 draft, Firova was ultimately signed by the Seattle Mariners following a second-round selection in the secondary phase of the 1980 draft out of University of Texas-Pan American.
Firova played 13 professional seasons, including 17 games in the major leagues with Seattle (1981-82) and Cleveland (1988).
Reserved seats for the 17th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet are $65. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or visit the Whataburger Field Box Office for tickets.
Corpus Christi John Paul II product Jose Trevino, who earned all-star and gold-glove honors with the New York Yankees this past season, will be the featured speaker.
Doors will open at 6 p.m.