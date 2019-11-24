Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish players receive awards

AUSTWELL-TIVOLI – The Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish volleyball team was led by senior co-captains Lia Hernandez and Madison Countryman, and seniors Macie Hernandez and Keegan Brumfield.
“Both on and off the court, these seniors set the example for the team and hold each other accountable,” said Coach Armand Gonzales.
“That, coupled with the growth of sophomores Aracely Revilla, Audrey Martinez, and Amy Brewer, allowed this team to compete every time they stepped on the court,” he said.
“This was a team of fighters who never backed down from a challenge and gave everything every time they competed,” Gonzales said.
These qualities led them to a 20-9 record overall as well as the District 28A championship, bi-district championship and area championship.
All-district award winners were Amy Brewer (2nd team all-district); Lia Hernandez (unanimous district MVP); Aracely Revilla (outstanding defensive player); Audrey Martinez (1st team all-district); Madison Countryman (1st team all-district); Macie Hernandez (2nd team all-district); and Coach Armand Gonzalez (coach of the year).
To qualify for academic all-district the athletes had to have an average of 90 or above in all classes for the first six weeks. Academic all-district award recipients were Madison Countryman, Madison Herrera, Keegan Brumfield, Macie Hernandez, Lia Hernandez, Aracely Revilla, Amy Brewer, Desiree Martinez and Mariah Martinez.
Managers for the Lady Redfish team were Valerie Garcia and James Sanders.