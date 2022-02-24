The Refugio Bobcats return a solid nucleus of players to defend their District 31-2A title this baseball season.
In Woodsboro, the Eagles welcome a new veteran head coach who will inherit an experienced team that was runner-up in District 31-2A a year ago.
Goliad returns only three starters but a capable group of prospects who hope to help the Tigers contend in District 29-3A.
Refugio Bobcats
Back from last year’s Refugio team that went 14-4 are senior pitcher/shortstop Jordan Kelley, senior outfielder Antwaan Gross, sophomore pitcher/third baseman/shortstop Isaiah Avery, junior pitcher/catcher Caleb Hesseltine, and junior outfielder Lukas Meza.
For the Bobcats to capture a sixth consecutive district title, they will need to develop some young pitchers.
“Finding pitching depth beyond Jordan is paramount,” said Bobcats coach Jarod Kay. “We will have a batting order that can give our pitching staff run support.”
Other players expected to make key contributions for the Bobcats this season are senior second baseman/outfielder Trey Castellano, senior outfielder Ty LaFrance, sophomore second baseman/outfielder/pitcher Troy Haug, and senior first baseman/pitcher Bradyn Meza.
“During our scrimmages and pre-district schedule, we hope to gain valuable experience in the field and at the plate,” Kay said. “With a tough district schedule ahead of us this year, we need to find and establish a quality pitching rotation and a stable of arms in the bullpen.”
Woodsboro Eagles
First-year Woodsboro coach Mike Ridings has seven starters from last season’s 18-6-1 team that took second place in District 31-2A.
Ridings, who has a 465-240 career record over 39 years of coaching, will have the Eagles’ entire infield and outfield returning.
Sophomore shortstop TK Morgan was a first-team all-district selection last season. Sophomore third baseman Luke Poland, senior first baseman Weslee Jochetz, and sophomore second baseman Tagg Silvas were each second-team all-district choices.
Other returning starters are sophomore outfielder Colten Wiginton, senior outfielder Eddie Kimmel, and sophomore outfielder Layton Niemann.
Morgan, Silvas, Jochetz, and Poland appear to be Woodsboro’s primary pitchers heading into the season.
Goliad Tigers
Coach Anthony Quintanilla welcomes back three starters from last season’s team that went 15-11.
Returning are pitcher/shortstop/third baseman Colby Rosenquest, first baseman/pitcher Donovan Garcia, and catcher/third baseman/outfielder Jesse Martinez.
“We want to have a winning record and a fun and enjoyable season, and make the playoffs,” Garcia said.
“Everyone is a family on this team and gets along,” Rosenquest said. “Everyone has a good attitude.”
Quintanilla is counting on outfielder/pitcher Leighton Wunsch, first baseman/pitcher Kolton Duval, shortstop/second baseman/pitcher Kamdyn Janak, designated hitter/first baseman/pitcher Jacob Guerrero, and catcher/pitcher/shortstop Phin Wallek to step up as starters.
“We are a young team,” Quintanilla said. “We’re replacing six starters and our mission is to grow and develop as a team. We will play some pretty polished teams in our preseason tournaments, and we hope to be competitive while developing together as a team.”
