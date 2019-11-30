SAN ANTONIO – It was a tale of two halves last Thursday in San Antonio as the Refugio Bobcats prevailed to win the second half and the ballgame.
Refugio used a huge adjustment to its advantage to stop the Thorndale rushing attack.
The Bulldogs offense used the Slot-T, and there were three different backs the ball could’ve gone to at any time.
In the first quarter, Refugio received the opening kickoff and was stopped on its first drive.
Thorndale struck first as a handoff put the Bulldogs into the end zone and on the scoreboard first.
Thorndale attempted a two point conversion and failed.
Thorndale led 6-0 with 1:27 left in the first quarter.
The Cats started their next drive from their own 45-yard line.
On the first play of the second drive, Austin Ochoa threw a nice pass to Jordan Kelley for a 55-yard touchdown.
Antwaan Gross provided a nice block downfield to help Kelley get into the end zone.
Alex Placencia missed the extra point and the game was tied at 6 with 1:07 left in the first quarter.
Thorndale began their next drive as the first quarter came to an end.
Thorndale punted and Refugio stared at their own 20-yard line on the next drive.
Refugio again turned the ball over after a pass got intercepted on the Cats 39-yard line.
Thorndale initiated another drive. The Bulldogs found the end zone for another rushing touchdown.
The Bulldogs then converted the 2 point conversion to make the score 14-6 with 6:30 left in the half.
Refugio started another drive from their 38-yard line.
After several carries by Ysidro Mascorro, the Cats handed the ball to Zavien Wills for a 26-yard touchdown.
The two point conversion was good and the score was then tied at 14 with 4:17 left in the half.
Thorndale carried the pigskin back to the end zone, giving the Bulldogs another lead with 2:11 left in the half.
The Bulldogs missed the two point conversion and now led 20-14.
Refugio got the ball back on their own 31-yard line.
Wills found the end zone again with 1:09 left in the half.
Placencia’s kick failed, and the score was tied 20-20 going into halftime.
The second half was nothing like the first half.
Refugio made some key halftime adjustments and took control in the second half.
Thorndale received the second half kickoff and was stopped.
The Bulldogs punted the ball back to Refugio, and the Cats started their first drive of the second half from their own 27.
The Bobcats drove to the Bulldogs 25-yard line.
Ochoa threw a pass that was deflected right into Gross’ hands at the 1-yard line.
Mascorro carried the ball into the end zone from 1 yard out, and Refugio never looked back.
Ochoa found Mascorro to add the two point conversion, and the Bobcats now led 28-20 with 7:08 left in the third quarter.
The Bobcats stopped the Bulldogs offense again, forcing them to punt back to the Bobcats.
The Bobcats and Bulldogs traded three and outs.
Refugio got the ball back after a Bulldogs punt.
Gross returned the kick to the Dogs 37-yard line.
Ochoa found Michael Firova for a huge gain, getting the Cats to the 11-yard line.
Gadsden carried the ball 11 yards to find the end zone again.
Placencia added the extra point and Refugio led 35-20 with 1:17 left in the third.
Refugio kicked the ball back to the Bulldogs, but a fumble would give the ball back to the Cats on the Dogs 43.
The third quarter would end with Refugio driving.
In the fourth quarter, Refugio pushed to the 1-yard line before Ochoa snuck into the end zone.
Placencia added the extra point and Refugio led 42-20 with 7:39 left in the game.
Thorndale fumbled on their next possession.
Hayden LaFrance recovered.
Refugio put the nail in the coffin with a 57-yard touchdown carry from Gadsden.
Placencia added the extra point and Refugio secured the victory by a score of 49-20.
Refugio had 452 total yards, 267 rushing and 185 passing for this game.
The Bobcats will play Shiner next Friday at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in San Antonio at 7:30 p.m.
Notables:
Austin Ochoa surpasses the 2,000 passing mark in nine games played this season. He now has 2,062 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Nadji Gadsden has 1,015 rushing yards through 12 games played.