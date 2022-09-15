The Bloomington Bobcats scored came back to take a 26-23 non-district football victory over the Woodsboro Eagles in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 25 in Bloomington.
The Eagles held a 23-20 lead after three quarters, but the Bobcats scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to come awa with the win.
Woodsboro took a 16-6 lead into halftime and quickly built on it as Layton Niemann returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown.
The extra point gave the Eagles a 23-6 lead.
The Bobcats responded with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to go into the fourth quarter trailing only by three points.
Woodsboro will return to action on Sept. 2 when it hosts the Charlotte Trojans in a 7 p.m. contest at Coach Aaron Houston Stadium. Bloomington will travel to Louise on Sept. 2 to take on the Hornets.
