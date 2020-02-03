Bobcat powerlifters medal in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE – Four members of Refugio High School’s men’s powerlifting team competed at the Brahma Invitational Powerlifting Meet in Kingsville Thursday, Jan. 16.
Each of them placed and medaled in their respective weight classes.
In the 132-pound division, Javier Ontiveros placed 2nd with a 605 pound lift total.
Benji DeNava placed 2nd with a 1080 weight total and Michael Rocha placed 3rd with a 785 pound total in the 220- pound weight class.
In the 148-pound weight class, Nathan Meza finished as the champion with a weight total of 1120 pounds.
The next competition for the Bobcat lifters will be the Karnes City invitational Saturday, Feb. 8.