REFUGIO – The Refugio Bobcats pounded out 12 hits and rode the combined no-hit pitching of Jared Kelley and Ethan Perez to notch a 12-0 win over Tidehaven Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Kelley finished with eight strikeouts during his three-inning stint, and Perez had five strikeouts during his two-innings of work.
Colten Hesseltine went 2-3 with three RBIs at the plate; Jordan Kelley was 3-4 with a triple and an RBI; Austin Ochoa was 2-4 with a double and an RBI; Jared Kelley had two hits including a triple and one RBI; Ysidro Mascorro and Robert Montalvo each had one hit with an RBI; Ethan Perez added a triple with an RBI, and Mike Firova had one hit.