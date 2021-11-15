Bobcats blast Freer in shutout

Refugio’s defense remained perfect in a 68-0 win over Freer, not allowing a single point from a district foe this season. The offense, for its part, scored a whole bunch. The win was more than that, though. The Bobcats tied Converse Judson for most consecutive winning seasons in Texas high school football.
The Bobcats struck immediately as the Buckaroos booted the opening kickoff right to Chai Whitmire, who returned the ball 72 yards for the first Refugio touchdown of the night. On the Cats’ next possession, which was less than ten seconds, freshman quarterback Kelan Brown found Jordan Kelley on a 56-yard TD pass to make it 14-0. A little over a minute later the Cats were on the scoreboard again on a 54-yard run by Eziyah Bland. The Bobcats scored twice more in the opening quarter, making the score 35-0 going into the second quarter.
The only score in the third quarter came from the Bobcat defense as Eziyah Bland intercepted an errant Freer pass and returned it 22 yards to the house extending the Refugio lead to 56-0. Both the Refugio offense and defense scored in the final quarter. Benny Flores scored for the offense, while Troy Haug scooped and carried a fumble 22 yards for the last score of the game.
The Bobcats will host the bi-district matchup against Santa Maria at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium Thursday at 7:30 p.m.