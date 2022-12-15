Bobcats boot Bears

Alex Placencia figured his football-playing days were over before this season began.
“I had a lot of things to do,” Placencia said. “I had to work cattle and other things. Coach Herring came to me and I said, ‘OK. I’ll help you out.’ ”
The cattle will have to wait for Placencia one more week.
Placencia’s 20-yard field goal with nine seconds left gave Refugio a 24-21 comeback victory over the Timpson Bears in a Class 2A, Division I semifinal showdown at the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Federal Credit Union Stadium in Cypress on Dec. 8.
The victory sent the Bobcats (14-1) into the state championship game against the Hawley Bearcats (15-0) at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Hawley defeated Crawford 34-20 in the other semifinal.
“I’ve never been more proud of a team,” said Herring, whose Bobcats never led in the game until Placencia’s field goal. “Our kids are just very resilient and they just keep on fighting. I’m tickled pink to be going back to Cowboy Stadium.”
Ernest Campbell, who had first-half touchdowns on a 13-yard reception and 58-yard run, set up Placencia’s kick when he outjumped Timpson’s Terry Bussey to haul in a 35-yard pass from Kelan Brown at the Bears’ 3-yard-line with 45 seconds left to play.
“I told Coach Herring to trust me, because (Bussey) was pressing,” Campbell said. “I did an inside-outside
release and Kelan threw it on the dot.”
Running back Jordan King took a direct snap on the next play and was stopped for no gain. Refugio, which had no timeouts left, then sent its field-goal team on the field.
Timpson called a timeout with 12 seconds left in an attempt to ice Placencia.
“I just kept telling myself to keep my head down,” Placencia said. “When I have missed field goals, I have always looked up.”
“You’ve got to believe in your kids,” Herring said. “I was nervous. I was praying. I was crossing my fingers. All I was worried about was it was a bad angle, all the way to the right. In a perfect world, if I had a timeout, I would have run a little play to get the ball in the middle and call timeout.”
The snap from Jayden Wright and hold by Chai Whitmire were perfect.
“When I kicked the ball, everything went blank,” said Placencia, who was also 3-for-3 on extra-point tries. “I heard everybody yelling. I was like, ‘It’s good.’ ”
Bussey, who rushed for 297 yards and two touchdowns, returned the ensuing kickoff 27 yards to the Timpson 34. With four seconds left, Bussey rolled left on a quarterback keeper, a play he had scored earlier on a 75-yard run. But he was stopped near midfield as time ran out.
After a scoreless first quarter, Bussey took charge and led the Bears to two touchdowns in a 59-second span.
Bussey dashed 85 yards for a touchdown with 11;48 left in the second quarter. After Timpson recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, Bussey connected with Amare Burton on a 51-yard scoring pass play.
“We were playing real scared,” Refugio strong safety Jaedyn Lewis said.
Campbell took control of the rest of the first half. He pulled the Bobcats within 14-7 at the 7:16 mark of the second quarter with a 13-yard touchdown catch from Brown and then took a backward pass from Brown and raced 58 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-all with 1:24 left before halftime.
“Ernie makes me look real smart,” Herring said. “All we do is design a bunch of ways to get him the ball. Toss sweeps to Ernie, fast screen to Ernie, fast-and-go to Ernie, any dang thing Ernie wants.”
Timpson wasted little time regaining the lead when Bussey broke loose on his 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.
The Bobcats’ ground game began working in the third quarter and led to King’s 3-yard touchdown run with 7:43 left in the period.
Refugio’s defense held Bussey in check for the most part the rest of the game.
On fourth-and-three from the Refugio 31 with just a little over four minutes remaining in the game, Bussey lost his footing on a keeper and fell to the ground for a 1-yard loss, allowing the Bobcats to begin their game-winning drive.
“We know if we get a stop on defense, there’s at least an 80% chance our offense is going to score,” Lewis said. “Our offense is crazy. Coach Herring is a mastermind.”
Like a week earlier against the defending state champion Shiner Comanches, the Bobcats were clutch in crunch time.
“To win like we did last week and to win like this, there are so many things that have to happen,” Herring said. “It has to be a perfect storm. Luck, a call here or there, a big play, a fumble, a turnover. A slip by their quarterback on that fourth down. I don’t think we get the ball back if that doesn’t happen.”
