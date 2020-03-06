Bobcats bounced from playoffs by Weimar Wildcats

EDNA – The Refugio Bobcats were eliminated from the Class 2A basketball playoffs Monday, Feb. 24, by Weimar 70-67 in Edna.
The contest was a tale of two halves with the Wildcats rallying from a big deficit in the second half, ending the Bobcats season in the bi-district round.
Refugio jumped out to a 21-7 first period lead and maintained a 38-24 lead at the half before the Wildcats rallied, outscoring the Bobcats 46-29 over the final two periods.
Jordan Kelley paced the Bobcats with 24 points, 18 of which he picked up in the first half. Antwaan Gross followed with 22 points, 11 in the final period. Hayden LaFrance added nine points; Colten Hesseltine scored six; Caleb Hesseltine added four, and Thomas Keyes finished with two points.