REFUGIO – The Refugio Bobcats hosted Aransas Pass this past Friday night. The Bobcats had no trouble in scoring. Both offense and defense looked good.
On Refugio’s first possession, the Bobcats drove 30 yards to the end zone. With 9:09 remaining, Ysidro Mascorro finds the end zone on a 3-yard handoff up the middle.
Jordy Martinez’s kick was good, making the score 7-0.
On the Bobcats second possession, Austin Ochoa threw a beautiful 39-yard pass to Jordan Kelley, setting up the Cats on the Panther’s 34-yard line.
Antwaan Gross scampers 9 yards on the next play, but a face mask penalty helped get within the red zone to the 13-yard line.
Then Austin Ochoa threw a 13-yard pass to Michael Firova for the next score of the game.
Again, Martinez’s kick was good, and with 5:31 left in the 1st quarter, Refugio led 14-0.
The Panthers would go 3 and out, punting the ball to the Cats 17-yard line.
On second down, Ochoa threw a 62-yard pass to Jordan Kelley for another Bobcat touchdown.
Martinez’s kick was good, putting the Cats ahead 21-0 with 1:59 left in the 1st quarter.
The Panthers would get on the scoreboard, scoring from a touchdown pass with 7:51 left before halftime. Refugio led 21-7.
Aransas Pass would attempt an onside kick to which the Cats would recover.
Nadji Gadsden found the end zone on a 2-yard run.
Martinez would again split the uprights. Refugio led 28-7 with 4:49 left before halftime.
Refugio found the end zone again before halftime with a 5-yard run by Ethan Perez.
Martinez missed the extra point, making the score 34-7 with 2:35 left in half.
The second half began with Refugio getting the ball.
Gadsden scored on a 1-yard run.
This time, Martinez’s kick was good, making the score 41-7 with 2:11 left in the 3rd quarter.
The Panthers turned the ball over on downs.
Refugio only needed 26 yards to find the end zone again.
Ochoa fired a 15-yard pass to Michael Firova for another Bobcat touchdown.
Martinez added the extra point, making the score 48-7. Refugio ran out the clock on the next possession.
Refugio will travel to Hebbronville to take on the Longhorns this Friday at 7:30 p.m.