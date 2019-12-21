CYPRESS – It was a battle of the unbeaten streaks last Thursday night as the Refugio Bobcats (14-0) took on the San Augustine Wolves (13-0).
The last time these two teams met was 2017 when Refugio won the game 63-21.
In the first quarter, Refugio received the opening kickoff. On their first drive, Refugio drove the field only to see their drive stopped on the Wolves 8-yard line.
The Wolves took over, and the Bobcats were able to make a stop of their own.
On the next Cats’ possession, Austin Ochoa scored from the 3-yard line.
Alex Placencia’s kick was good, and Refugio led 7-0 with 1:37 left in the first.
The Wolves started their next drive as the first quarter ended.
In the second period, The Wolves punted back to the Bobcats, and the Bobcats began their next drive.
Ochoa’s pass was intercepted by Kevorian Barnes, and the Wolves were in business again.
Quarterback Jaylen Hicks broke loose, and ran 36 yards to the end zone. The extra point was good and the ballgame was tied again with 5:35 left in the half.
The Bobcats got another try when Ochoa threw an interception in the end zone.
The Wolves wasted no time getting back to the end zone with a 31-yard pass from Hicks to Javarius Miller.
The Wolves then led 14-7 with 1:30 left in the half.
The Bobcats now were in their hurry-up offense.
Ochoa threw several passes to get the Bobcats into the red zone.
Then Ochoa scampered into the end zone from 11 yards out to the big box.
Placencia’s kick was good, and the ballgame was tied once again. The half came to a close.
In the third quarter, the Bobcats came out and had made some adjustments.
The Wolves took the second half kickoff.
Hicks’ third-down pass was intercepted by Antwaan Gross, who returned the ball 41 yards.
The ball was on the 5-yard line as Ysidro Mascorro bullied his way into the end zone, giving the Cats the second half lead.
The two point conversion was good, as Ethan Perez ran the ball in and Refugio led 22-14 with 11:03 left in the third.
The Wolves took control of the ball again, and Hicks threw another interception, this time, Jordy Martinez intercepted.
The Bobcats took over on their own 40-yard line.
Gross took a handoff 16 yards from Ochoa and found the end zone.
Placencia’s kick was good, and Refugio led 29-14 with 1:49 left in the third.
The Wolves took their next possession at their own 30-yard line.
Hicks ran, carrying the ball 54 yards to the end zone, and the Wolves trailed 29-21 with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Wolves tried an onside kick, and the ball rolled out of bounds.
The Bobcats punted the ball back to the Wolves with time to score again.
The Bobcats held the Wolves on the 8-yard line, and the ball would go over on downs.
The Bobcats ran out the clock and secured the ballgame.
Refugio totaled 342 yards to San Augustine’s 370 total yards.
With the semifinal win, Refugio advanced to play the Post Antelopes in the State Championship game Wednesday at 7 p.m. in AT&T Stadium.