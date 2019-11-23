CUERO – The Refugio Bobcats began their annual quest for another state championship last Friday with a 63-14 win over the Wallis Brazos Cougars.
Brazos won the coin flip and deferred to the second half.
The Bobcats wasted little time getting the scoring started.
After getting a short field on an attempted onside kick by the Cougars, Refugio started at their own 48-yard line.
A facemask penalty helped the Cats’ drive.
Austin Ochoa threw a 6-yard pass to Antwaan Gross to get on the board.
Then Alex Placencia added the point after, and Refugio led 7-0 with 9:36 left in the first quarter.
Brazos started their first drive from their own 31-yard line.
Brazos attempted a pass that was picked off and returned for a touchdown by Javon Williams.
Placencia’s kick made the score 14-0 with 8:39 left in the first.
Brazos again started a drive, this time from their own 20.
Antwaan Gross intercepted another Cougar pass and returned it 50 yards to the end zone.
Placencia again kicked the extra point, and Refugio led 21-0 with 4:34 left in the first.
The Cougars picked up a first down on their next possession, but they ended up punting back to the Cats.
First play of next possession, Ochoa threw a 57-yard pass to Gross for another Bobcat touchdown.
Placencia kicked the extra point, making the score 28-0 with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars went three and out at the start of the second quarter.
Refugio drove 59 yards before Nadji Gadsden carried the ball 1 yard to the end zone.
Placencia added the extra point, making the score 35-0 with 9:49 left in the half.
The Cougars again went three and out, punting back to the Cats.
The Bobcats again scored on the first play from scrimmage by a pass from Ochoa to Gross, this time for 35 yards.
Refugio led 42-0 with 8:19 left in the half.
The Cougars started their next drive on the Cats’ 45.
Colten Hesseltine intercepted a fake punt pass play, giving the ball back to the Cats.
Ochoa threw another pass to Gross from 32 yards out, finding the end zone again.
Refugio went up 49-0 with 3:53 left in the half.
Brazos would turn the ball back over on downs on their own 39.
Ochoa connected with Gross again for a 39-yard touchdown pass. Refugio would go into the half with a 56-0 lead.
In the second half, the starters would sit while the second unit and some junior varsity players would play.
The Cougars received the ball to start the second half.
They went three and out before punting back to the Cats.
The Cats also went three and out on their first possession of the second half.
On the Cats next possession, Eziyah Bland continued the scoring by carrying the ball for a 1-yard touchdown.
Refugio led 63-0 with 9:36 left in the game.
The Cougars found the end zone on their next possession with a 21-yard pass.
Refugio led 63-6 with 9:36 left in the game.
On the Cats next possession, Caleb Hesseltine got his first taste of varsity football by throwing his first pass to his brother, Colten for a short gain.
The junior varsity would play the remainder of the game.
The Cougars got the ball back and would again score with 7:37 left in the game.
The clock ran out, and Refugio advanced to the next round of the playoffs with a bi-district victory over Brazos 63-14.
Antwaan Gross finished the game by catching six passes for 179 yards and five TDs, returning an interception 50 yards for another TD, all in the first half.
Austin Ochoa passed for 266 yards and five TDs in the first half.
The Cats will face Thorndale in the Area round, Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium. Thorndale beat Center Point, 58-23.