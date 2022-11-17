Behind Jordan King’s five touchdowns, the Refugio Bobcats captured their school’s 46th district football title on Nov. 3 with a 52-26 win over the Ganado Indians at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
The win on Parents Night improved the fourth-ranked Bobcats to 9-1 overall. Refugio went through District 15-2A, Division I play with a 6-0 mark.
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 4, but moved up to Nov. 3 due to weather conditions.
The Bobcats will face Ben Bolt (3-7) in the bi-district playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in Mathis.
Refugio led 28-0 after one quarter. The Bobcats rushed for 275 yards and passed for 212 to finish with 487 total yards in the game.
King, who rushed for 135 yards on nine carries, had three touchdown runs and caught two touchdown passes from Kelan Brown.
Brown also threw a TD pass to Ernest Campbell.
Refugio, which scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, needed only 10 seconds in the game to go up 7-0.
King raced 62 yards for a score on the first play from scrimmage and Alex Placencia kicked his first of seven extra points with 11:50 left in the first quarter.
At the 7:09 mark, Brown and King connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass play. Zander Wills ran 13 yards for a score on the Bobcats’ next offensive series before Brown found King on a 50-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 still remaining in the first quarter.
Ganado (7-3, 3-3) got on the board with 8:15 left before halftime with a 3-yard touchdown run by Kyle Bures-Guerrero.
But King answered with a 3-yard TD run with 2:20 remaining until halftime to send the Bobcats into intermission with a commanding 35-6 lead.
Brown, who completed 12 of 17 passes for 200 yards, hit Ernest Campbell on a 43-yard scoring strike and, just 2:28 later, King scored on a 4-yard run to widen the Bobcats’ lead to 49-6.
Placencia’s 31-yard field goal near the end of the third quarter made it 52-6 before Bures-Guerrero scored on touchdown runs of 75, 2 and 5 yards in a span of 8:42.