The Refugio Bobcats clinched the District 31-2A runner-up playoff berth with a 71-51 victory over the Yorktown Wildcats on Feb. 11 in Refugio.
Four Bobcats scored in double digits.
Jordan Kelley and Jayden LaFrance each had 18 points. Antwaan Gross added 15 points and Kelan Brown had 13.
Kelley also had 11 rebounds and five steals while making three shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
LaFrance grabbed eight rebounds. Gross made three 3-pointers, had nine rebounds and dished out five assists.
Brown made three 3-pointers.
Refugio made 10 shots from 3-point territory.
The Bobcats drew District 32-2A third-place team La Villa in the bi-district playoffs.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•