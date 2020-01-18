Bobcats defeat Eagles in Jan. 7 game Jan 18, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Neil Tucker photo Refugio's Jordan Kelley makes a shot during the Bobcats game against the Wooodsboro Eagles on Jan. 7. The Bobcats won 59-28. Neil Tucker photo Refugio's Antwann Gross races down the court during the game against the Woodsboro Eagles on Jan. 7. The Bobcats won 59-28. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WOODSBORO – The Refugio Bobcats and the Woodsboro Eagles faced each other Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Woodsboro. The Bobcats won with a score of 59-28. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Bobcats lose to Bulldogs 40-31 Look away! Dixie Land Bobcats defeat Eagles in Jan. 7 game RHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes to attend event Coffee, tea or what? Lady Eagles Basketball Latest oil and gas updates Extension Service offers WPS training Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Jan 18 Free Vintage Movie Night - Some Like It Hot Sat, Jan 18, 2020 Jan 22 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22 The Living Coast Wed, Jan 22, 2020 Jan 23 San Antonio Bay Partnership's 10th Anniversary Conference & Celebration Thu, Jan 23, 2020 Feb 1 Marty Haggard - A Tribute to His Father, Merle Haggard Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 15 Free Vintage Movie Night - Breakfast at Tiffany's Sat, Feb 15, 2020 Feb 22 Live Oak County Historical Commission Lecture Sat, Feb 22, 2020 Mar 5 Lunch N Learn: Cowboy Poetry & Songs Thu, Mar 5, 2020 Mar 14 Free Vintage Movie Night - The Magnificent Seven Sat, Mar 14, 2020 Mar 19 Free Lecture: The Cart Wars and the Goliad Hanging Tree with Dr. Raymond Starr Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Collections Commented ArticlesAngelica (Garcia)TreviñoSuspects wanted in connection with Sinton man's death arrestedDaniel Garcia Rojas Jr.Baby girl is year’s first arrival at Christus SpohnAscencion CarrizalesArea woman convicted of capital murder solicitation in Live Oak CountyTxDOT releases statement on Harbor Bridge Project engineersBurglar strikes self-storage facilityKenedy high placed on temporary lockdownReyes Paul De Leon II Images CollectionsMeet the 2020 A&H Show Queen contestantsNurse pinningDemolition underway of Union Producing buildingA.C. Jones mariachisCBC fall graduationLit up in BeevilleMerry & BrightGregory lights up the night with illuminated parade CommentedKaren Diane Dobbs (2)Guadalupe M. Dominguez (1)Thomas Arthur Madsen (1)Alfred Gilbert Guerra, (1)Michael Fitzgerald Williams (1)Robert “Bobby” F. Morgan (1)Ivy Autry (1)Philip Merlin Armstrong (1)Mary Lee Berry Sparkman (1)Benny C Martinez (1) Newspaper Ads Sinton Editor Bulletin