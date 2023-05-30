Bobcats defended Class 2A crown in style

Even Refugio track and field coach Adam Spiegelman was a bit surprised about how dominating his Bobcats were at the UIL State Track and Field Championships.
Refugio captured its second straight Class 2A title on May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin by compiling 68 points. Mason was a distant second with 42.
“We felt like we were going to do well and that we’d have a chance,” Spiegelman said. “I’d be lying if I said I thought we would win by 26 points.”
For the second year in a row, the Bobcats were led by sprinter Ernest Campbell, who won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchored Refugio’s winning 400-meter relay team.
Campbell, a junior, won the 100 dash with a Class 2A-record time of 10.22 seconds.
“I was kind of disappointed. I thought I could have done better,” Campbell said. “But it was a rolling meet and I was pretty much tired because I didn’t get a break. Hopefully, next year, I’ll crack a 10 flat.”
Campbell earlier joined Karson Herring, Jason Moore and Isaiah Avery to a winning time of 41.95 in the 400 relay.
Campbell virtually clinched the state title for the Bobcats by winning the 200 dash in a personal-best time of 20.92.
“We started celebrating right after the 200,” Campbell said.
“Anytime you can break a record like that and do what he did as an anchor leg and then win the 200, that’s special,” Spiegelman said of Campbell. “He’s just incredible.”
Refugio was celebrating again minutes later when Moore, Avery, Jaedyn Lewis and Chai Whitmire combined for a first-place time of 3:21.56 in the 1,600 relay.
“Winning both relays obviously goes a long way,” Spiegelman said. “Then Jason getting second in the 400 and Ernest winning both his races really helped. They all just performed really well.”
No one was more thankful for the state title than Moore, whose football season was cut short by a knee injury. Moore missed out in competing for the Bobcats during their run to the Class 2A championship game after having anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction and meniscus repair surgery on his left knee.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Moore, who ran a personal-record time of 49.21 to get the silver medal in the 400. “To have surgery just seven months prior to the state meet and having to come back and work harder to just have a shot at running. It was just really satisfying.”
Moore and Campbell were already looking forward to the possibility of bringing home a third-straight state title in 2024.
“It doesn’t get old,” Moore said. “It’s very rewarding because this year we had to overcome so many adversities. It’s just really satisfying to go out there and win it again.”
“We for sure can three-peat. We just have to work hard for it,” Campbell said.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•