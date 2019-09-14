GOLIAD – The Refugio Bobcats traveled up U.S. Highway 183 last week to take on the Goliad Tigers, coming away with a victory.
Ysidro Mascorro got the scoring started by carrying the ball into the end zone on a 1-yard run.
Jordy Martinez’s kick was good. The first quarter ended with the score 7-0, Refugio.
In the second quarter, Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa passed to Michael Firova for a 29-yard TD.
Martinez again made the point after with 1:10 before halftime.
The Bobcats had 228 yards to Goliad’s 49 at halftime.
Refugio also turned the ball over twice in the first half.
In the third quarter, Refugio started the scoring on Ochoa’s 1-yard run, which was set up by a 70-yard kickoff return by Jordan Kelley.
Martinez’s kick was good.
After Goliad went three and out, Refugio again scored.
Ysidro Mascorro scored on another 1-yard run. Martinez kick was good.
Goliad was able to get on the scoreboard after a 67-yard pass.
After a couple of penalties, the Tigers were forced to go for two points and did not make it to the end zone.
Refugio found the end zone again on a 14-yard pass to Jordan Kelley.
Martinez’s kick was good. Refugio led 35-6 going into the fourth quarter.
The score remained the same to the end of regulation.
Austin Ochoa completed 20 of 29 passes for 286 yards.
He threw two touchdowns and ran for another.
The team racked up 464 yards (178 rushing) on total offense. The offensive and defensive lines played very well this week.
Goliad had 183 yards on total offense.
The Refugio Bobcats will meet Aransas Pass Friday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at home.