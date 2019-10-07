REFUGIO – The Refugio Bobcats clawed their way back into the game last Friday evening as Mart got out to a 28-6 lead in in the second quarter.
The Cats dug down deep and kept their focus to get back into the game. Here is how the scoring fared:
In the first quarter, Refugio received the kickoff and drove the field 46 yards before Ysidro Mascorro took a handoff into the end zone.
Jordy Martinez’s point after attempt was no good, and Refugio led Mart 6-0 with 9:46 left in the first quarter.
Mart answered quickly with a touchdown of their own. Roddrell Freeman took the football across the goal line on a 2-yard handoff.
The two point conversion was good, and Mart led 8-6 with 8:10 left in the first quarter.
Refugio received the kickoff from their own 49-yard line.
The Cats tried to convert a first down, but came up a little short.
Mart would take over at their own 42-yard line. Freeman again carried the ball for another Panther touchdown with 4:03 left in the first quarter.
Freeman took the ball for the two point conversion, making the score 16-6 Panthers.
Refugio then went three and out on their next possession.
Michael Thomas punted the ball 29 yards, and Mart took over on the Cats 44-yard line.
Mart had a three and out, and Refugio took over as the first quarter ended.
In the second quarter, a Bobcat fumble was recovered by Mart on the Cats’ 45-yard line.
After several plays, Freeman at the quarterback position carried the ball seven yards to the end zone.
Mart failed to convert the extra point and lead 22-6 with 9:30 left in the half.
Refugio again took over on their own 39-yard line. The Cats went three and out before Thomas was called on to punt again.
Mart took over on their own 18-yard line. A 52-yard pass got the Panthers back to the end zone.
The two point conversion failed, and Mart took a commanding lead 28-6 with 5:58 left in the half.
Refugio again received the kickoff, and Jordan Kelley returned the football back to the Cats 35-yard line.
After driving the field, Mascorro crossed the goal line on a 7-yard run.
The Panthers seemed to have their energy used up on this drive.
Refugio’s two point conversion was good, and Mart led 28-14 with 3:14 left in the half.
Mart went three and out on their next possession, and Refugio took over on the Panther 41-yard line.
Austin Ochoa then connected with Kelley for a 40-yard pass play, setting up the Cats on the 1-yard line.
Mascorro again ran the ball, scoring again with 1:30 left in the half.
The extra point attempt was no good, and Mart led 28-20 going into halftime 9:29 left in the third quarter.
Mart possessed the ball, starting the second half.
A three and out gave the Cats the ball back.
Refugio drove the field 52 yards when Mascorro carried the ball 18 yards to the end zone.
The two point conversion would have tied the game, but Refugio failed to convert, and the score was Mart 28-26 with 9:29 left in the third quarter.
Mart again found the end zone on their next possession when Freeman rumbled 51 yards.
The two point conversion failed, and Mart lead 34-26 with 8 minutes left in the third quarter.
Eziyah Bland received the Panther kickoff and returned the ball back to the Panthers 17-yard line, setting up Refugio for another chance at the end zone.
On first down, Nadji Gadsden took the handoff and run 17 yards for the Bobcats touchdown.
Ochoa kept the ball for the two point conversion, and Refugio completed the comeback, tying the game up at 34 with 7:35 left in the third quarter.
Mart started their next drive at their own 25-yard line and drove the field before Freeman again carried the ball into the end zone.
Another two point try failed, and Mart again lead 40-34 with 3:21 left in the third.
Refugio then started at their own 49.
Ochoa ran 40 yards, setting the Cats up for another shot at the end zone.
Ochoa found the end zone after a 2-yard run.
Jordy Martinez added the extra point, and Refugio then lead 41-40 with 1:01 left in the 3rd quarter.
Mart received the kickoff and drove the field before punting back to the Cats.
Refugio took over at their own 7-yard line.
Refugio scored again on a 54-yard run by Gadsden. And Martinez added the extra point.
Refugio held on to the win by a score of 48-40.
This was an all-around win for the Cats. Refugio finished the night with 450 total yards, of which 314 yards were on the ground, 136 in the air. Ysidro Mascorro ended the night with four touchdowns.
The Bobcats will have a bye next week, and will start district play hosting Riviera on Oct. 11.