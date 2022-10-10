The Refugio Bobcats gave coach Jason Herring his 200th win at the school in grand style on Sept. 9 with a 40-22 victory over the eighth-ranked Class 3A Edna Cowboys in Edna.
The seventh-ranked Class 2A Bobcats came back from a 14-7 first-half deficit with 33 unanswered points.
The Bobcats (2-1) got off to a slow start as they were plagued by turnovers in the first quarter.
Refugio drove to the Edna 40 on its first offensive series behind a 27-yard Kalen Brown pass to Isaiah Avery and an 11-yard run by Jordan King. But on third-and-2 from the Edna 40, Kalen Brown mishandled the snap and the ball was recovered by the Cowboys’ Otis Santellana.
Kalen Brown and Avery connected again on the Bobcats’ next offensive series on a 35-yard pass play to the Edna 44. Four plays on a fourth-and-6 from the Cowboys’ 40, Paden Bradley picked off a Kalen Brown pass.
Edna (2-1) needed just three plays to capitalize on the turnover. Dreyden Ashford scored on an 8-yard run to get the Cowboys on the board with 2:48 left in the first quarter.
Refugio took advantage of an Edna turnover early in the second quarter to tie the game.
Chai Whitmire intercepted a Jaiden Clay pass at the Cowboys’ 41 and returned it to the Edna 3. On the next play, Kaleb Brown ran untouched into the end zone for a touchdown. Kalen Brown’s extra point knotted the game at 7-7 with 1:11 left in the second quarter.
Edna needed little time to regain the lead. Kade Rodas broke loose on a 39-yard run to the Refugio 22 on the Cowboys’ first play from scrimmage on their next possession. Ashford followed with a 15-yard run to the Bobcats’ 9 and scored two plays later from the 6 with a run up the middle with 9:49 left in the second quarter.
Refugio answered with an 81-yard touchdown drive. Eziyah Bland took a screen pass from Kalen Brown and galloped 53 yards to the Edna 28. Three plays later, Kalen Brown found Ernest Campbell over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown pass. Refugio’s extra-point try failed as the Cowboys remained up 14-13 with 2:02 left before halftime.
The Bobcats took advantage of an Edna turnover to take the lead for good early in the third quarter.
Kaleb Brown pounced on the ball that bounced off the chest of an Edna punt returner at the Cowboys’ 22-yard line. On fourth-and 3, Campbell took a pass from Kalen Brown and ran 21 yards to the Edna 1.
King bulled into the endzone on the next play. Kalen Brown’s 2-point pass to Kaleb Brown made it 21-14.
The Refugio defense set up the Bobcats’ next score. Jaedyn Lewis intercepted a Clay pass and returned it 16 yards to the Cowboys’ 26.
King ran 16 yards on the next play and Kaleb Brown followed with a 10-yard TD run. Kalen Brown’s extra point made it 28-14.
The Bobcats put the game away early in the fourth quarter with a 41-yard touchdown drive. A 17-yard pass by Kalen Brown to King on fourth-and-3 kept the drive alive.
Kaleb Brown ran 3 yards for a touchdown to build the Bobcats’ lead to 34-14.
King ended Refugio’s scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run with 2:21 left in the game.
Rodas scored on a 25-yard touchdown run and Clay ran in a 2-point conversion to provide the final score.
