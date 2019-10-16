REFUGIO – The Refugio Bobcats had no trouble scoring against the Riviera-Kaufer Seahawks last Friday evening.
On the first play from scrimmage, Nadji Gadsden took the handoff from Jordan Kelley and ran 41 yards to the end zone.
The point after attempt by Jordy Martinez was no good, and Refugio led 6-0 with 9:20 left in the first quarter.
The Bobcats scored again from the first play of the second possession.
Nadji Gadsden this time ran 40 yards to the end zone.
Martinez’s kick again is no good, and Refugio led 12-0 with 7:11 left in the 1st quarter.
The Seahawks next possession, an errant pass, was picked off by Zavien Wills and Refugio regained possession.
A nice 32-yard pass play from Kelley to Michael Firova had the Bobcats scoring again.
Martinez was able to put the extra point try through the uprights, and Refugio now led 19-0 with 6:36 left in the first.
Riviera went three and out and punted the ball back to Refugio.
Eziyah Bland got in on the scoring with a 48-yard TD run with 4:29 left in the first quarter.
Martinez again added the extra point, and Refugio led 26-0.
The Seahawks’ next possession ended up as another turnover, as Antwaan Gross picked off a pass.
The Bobcats ran another pass play, and Gadsden again found the end zone with a 7-yard carry. Martinez added the extra point, and Refugio led 33-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter remained the same with the Bobcats scoring at will.
Antwaan Gross received a handoff from Kelley and ran 34 yards to the house. Martinez added the extra point, making the score 40-0 with 8:29 left in the half.
After another three and out, the Bobcats started the next drive at their own 39-yard line.
Another nice pass from Kelley to Allen Perez for 31 yards added to the scoring. Martinez again added the extra point, making the score 47-0 with 5:47 left in the half.
Gadsden scored again before the end of the half on a 50-yard run. The extra point was good and the score was 54-0 with 3:50 left in the half.
Refugio again got the ball back after a fumble on the kickoff. Refugio tried a field goal on second down and missed. Seahawks took over the ball right before halftime.
The second half featured the second staff for the Cats.
Victor Garcia carried the ball on the Bobcats first possession 4 yards to the end zone. The extra point was good and Refugio now lead 61-0.
On the kickoff, Aaron Arredondo recovered a fumble and Refugio again scored from the Seahawks 25. Javon Williams carried the ball in, making the score 67-0 with a running clock.
The fourth quarter was a quick one.
The Seahawks punted the ball back to the Bobcats.
Dezmon Brown added his name to the scoring list, by running the ball to pay dirt, 58 yards. Montejano missed the extra point, and the score ended up 73-0 until the end of the ballgame.
Refugio ended up with a season best 513 yards on the ground. This was an all around win for the Cats.
Next week, Refugio will travel to Freer to meet the Buckaroos.