Bobcats lasso Buckeroos

Neil Tucker photo Devon Williams (No. 24) heads down field to the end zone during a game against Freer last Friday. The Bobcats won 83-14.

FREER – The Refugio Bobcats traveled to Freer and wasted little time scoring early and often.  

In the first quarter,  Jordan Kelley got the scoring started on a 15-yard quarterback keep.  

Alex Placencia’s kick sailed through the uprights, making the score 7-0 with 7:55 left in the first quarter.  

After Freer went 3 and out, the ball was punted out of bounds at the Freer 27.  

The Bobcats next play was a pass from Kelley to Ethan Perez for a 27-yard touchdown.  

Placencia added the extra point, and the Cats led 14-0 with 6:02 left in the first quarter.  

Nadji Gadsden scored from 1 yard out on the Cats next possession.

Placencia again added the extra point, leaving the score at 21-0 with 1:21 left in the first quarter.

The scoring would continue in the second quarter.  

Zavien Wills got in on the scoring with a 13-yard run.  Placencia added the point after and the Cats led 28-0 with 11:43 left in the half.  

Freer spent most of the night punting the ball back to the Cats.  On the Cats’ next possession, Kelley threw a nice pass to Javon Williams.  With Placencia’s kick, the score was 35-0 with 7:57 left in the half.  

On the following kickoff, Freer fumbles the ball and the Cats recovered at the Freer 21-yard line.  

Eight seconds later, Refugio scored again on a 21-yard pass from Kelley to Antwaan Gross.

Placencia added  another point after, leaving the score 42-0 with 7:49 left in the half.  

Refugio’s next possession saw Gadsden dance 45 yards to the end zone.  

And Placencia added the point after, making the score 49-0 with 3:45 left in the half.  

Freer finally got on the scoreboard with a pass play of their own.  

Refugio led 49-7.  

Nadji Gadsden returned  the kickoff approximately 75 yards to the end zone.  Placencia again added  another point, making the halftime score 56-7.

In the third quarter, Refugio received to start the second half.  

On second down, Gadsden carried the ball to the Freer 2-yard line. 

The next play would see Gadsden cross the goal line for another Cats touchdown.  

Placencia added the extra point making the score 63-7 with 10:03 left in the third quarter.  

On the Cats next possession, Josh Rodriguez threw a pass to Sean Lopez.  

And Placencia added  another PAT, making the score 70-7 with 7:31 left in the third.  

Freer began at their own 25-yard line.  

Jordy Martinez then  intercepted a Freer pass and scampered back to the end zone.  

After the PAT by Placencia, Refugio led 77-7  with 5:19 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, a running clock was used.  Refugio again scored  when Eziyah Bland carried the ball 22 yards.

This time,  Placencia missed the point after, making the score 83-7 with 9:50 left in the ballgame.  

Freer scored one more time before the end of the ballgame.  And Refugio came out on top 83-14.

Refugio will be at home this week, as they take on the Santa Maria Cougars for Homecoming Friday at 7:30 p.m. 