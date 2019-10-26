Bobcats lasso Buckeroos

FREER – The Refugio Bobcats traveled to Freer and wasted little time scoring early and often.
In the first quarter, Jordan Kelley got the scoring started on a 15-yard quarterback keep.
Alex Placencia’s kick sailed through the uprights, making the score 7-0 with 7:55 left in the first quarter.
After Freer went 3 and out, the ball was punted out of bounds at the Freer 27.
The Bobcats next play was a pass from Kelley to Ethan Perez for a 27-yard touchdown.
Placencia added the extra point, and the Cats led 14-0 with 6:02 left in the first quarter.
Nadji Gadsden scored from 1 yard out on the Cats next possession.
Placencia again added the extra point, leaving the score at 21-0 with 1:21 left in the first quarter.
The scoring would continue in the second quarter.
Zavien Wills got in on the scoring with a 13-yard run. Placencia added the point after and the Cats led 28-0 with 11:43 left in the half.
Freer spent most of the night punting the ball back to the Cats. On the Cats’ next possession, Kelley threw a nice pass to Javon Williams. With Placencia’s kick, the score was 35-0 with 7:57 left in the half.
On the following kickoff, Freer fumbles the ball and the Cats recovered at the Freer 21-yard line.
Eight seconds later, Refugio scored again on a 21-yard pass from Kelley to Antwaan Gross.
Placencia added another point after, leaving the score 42-0 with 7:49 left in the half.
Refugio’s next possession saw Gadsden dance 45 yards to the end zone.
And Placencia added the point after, making the score 49-0 with 3:45 left in the half.
Freer finally got on the scoreboard with a pass play of their own.
Refugio led 49-7.
Nadji Gadsden returned the kickoff approximately 75 yards to the end zone. Placencia again added another point, making the halftime score 56-7.
In the third quarter, Refugio received to start the second half.
On second down, Gadsden carried the ball to the Freer 2-yard line.
The next play would see Gadsden cross the goal line for another Cats touchdown.
Placencia added the extra point making the score 63-7 with 10:03 left in the third quarter.
On the Cats next possession, Josh Rodriguez threw a pass to Sean Lopez.
And Placencia added another PAT, making the score 70-7 with 7:31 left in the third.
Freer began at their own 25-yard line.
Jordy Martinez then intercepted a Freer pass and scampered back to the end zone.
After the PAT by Placencia, Refugio led 77-7 with 5:19 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, a running clock was used. Refugio again scored when Eziyah Bland carried the ball 22 yards.
This time, Placencia missed the point after, making the score 83-7 with 9:50 left in the ballgame.
Freer scored one more time before the end of the ballgame. And Refugio came out on top 83-14.
Refugio will be at home this week, as they take on the Santa Maria Cougars for Homecoming Friday at 7:30 p.m.