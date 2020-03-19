THREE RIVERS – Jared Kelley tossed a no-hitter and struck out 14 to lead Refugio to a 17-0 win over Three Rivers in their District 31-2A opener Tuesday, March 10.
Kelley walked two, just missing out on the perfect game. At the plate he had a double and home run and drove in four.
Austin Ochoa added two hits including a triple with four RBIs; Mike Firova added two hits with a pair of RBIs; Jordan Kelley had a double with three RBIs while Colten Hesseltine, Robert Montalvo, Joseph Montemayor and Ysidro Mascorro each picked up a hit.
The Bobcats ran into some tough competition over the weekend at the Yoakum Baseball Tournament.
Refugio began play Thursday, March 5, with a tough 4-3 loss to Hallettsville.
Jordan Kelley absorbed the loss striking out five, and at the plate Ysidro Mascorro had one hit with an RBI with Colten Hesseltine, Austin Ochoa and Robert Montalvo each picking up a hit.
Later in the day the Bobcats fell to a tough El Campo team 10-4. Eight Bobcat miscues proved costly as Jarren Gonzales took the loss with all 10 runs unearned.
Jordan Kelley had a double and a triple; Ochoa added a pair of hits; Jared Kelley drove in two with a home run; Ethan Perez added an RBI while Joseph Montemayor and Caleb Hesseltine each picking up one hit.
The Bobcats bounced back Friday, March 6, with a 10-5 win over Cuero. Ochoa struck out six and surrendered one hit during his four-inning stint on the mound and had an RBI at the plate. Jordan Kelley had three hits with the RBIs; Jared Kelley and Mascorro each had a double and drove in two; C. Hesseltine added an RBI with one hit with Montemayor and Montalvo picking up one hit each.
Refugio dropped their final game of the tourney Saturday, March 7, falling to La Vernia 6-4. Mike Firova took the loss and added one hit at the plate. Mascorro finished 2 for 2 with an RBI; Jared Kelley drove in a run, and Ochoa and Perez both picked up a hit.