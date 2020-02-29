KENEDY – Antwaan Gross poured in 29 points, leading Refugio to a 58-51 come-from-behind win at Kenedy on Friday, Feb. 14.
Gross scored 14 of those points in the decisive fourth period that led the Bobcat comeback against Kenedy.
Refugio trailed 13-12 after one period but rallied to take a 27-25 halftime lead.
The Lions regained the lead in the third period, outscoring Refugio 19-13 before Gross and the Bobcats rallied for the win in the final period.
Jordan Kelley scored six of his 13 points in the first, Hayden LaFrance scored nine, and Colten Hesseltine added seven points.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Bobcats closed the regular season with a 60-43 win at Falls City.
Kelley finished with a game high 22 points, Hesseltine added 16; Gross scored 10; LaFrance had seven while Hesseltine and Allen Perez both scored two points.
The Bobcats will open the playoffs at 6 p.m. Monday Feb. 24, against Weimar in Edna.