Bobcats ready for tough season match-ups

REFUGIO – The Bobcats are a “no-nonsense” team this season, according to Coach Jason Herring on Tuesday.
Herring, in his 13th year as the Refugio Bobcats head football coach, complimented the character that this year’s players have demonstrated.
The Bobcats have made runs at the state quarterfinals for 12 straight years.
Herring also noted five state championship competitions over six or seven years.
“We plan on making a run at state and bringing home a championship (this year),” he said.
That said, the Bobcats have nine offensive starters and five or six defensive starters returning to the gridiron this year.
“We feel real real good. We are a lot more experienced than last year,” Herring said.
The Bobcats almost got a championship last year, but Mart came out on top.
Herring noted that some of the players returning are Thomas Keyes, center; Dareon Wills, right guard (All State defensive tackle, as well); Devin Flores, right tackle; Elias Morris, returning left guard; returning left tackle Corbin Brown.
“Austin Ochoa will be the quarterback. He is key to offense. He is captain and a great leader,” Herring said.
Also returning for the fourth year was Ysidro Mascorro.
“He will be a running back and a middle linebacker,” Herring said.
““Ysidro is a two-year team captain. He is the heart and soul of the team,” Herring said.
Herring also praised Jordan Kelley, a sophomore, who will be a wide receiver on offense.
“He was voted captain as a sophomore. That speaks volumes about Jordan,” Herring said.
Herring said the Bobcats last scrimmage will be Thursday, Aug. 22, against Odem.
Then on Aug, 30, the Bobcats take on No. 8 ranked 3A team Tidehaven there.
And on Sept. 6, the Bobcats meet No. 6 ranked 3A Goliad there.
“These are the big games,” Herring said.
Then the Bobcats take on Mart (who defeated them last year at 2A state competition) Sept. 27.
“Overall, I’m really excited. This team has character, discipline and they pay attention to detail,” Herring said.
“They are a phenomenal group of kids,” he added.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.