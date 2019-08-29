Bobcats ready for tough season match-ups

Neil Tucker photo The Refugio Bobcats met the Bishop Badges in the first scrimmage of the year on home turf. The Bobcat defense showed its prowess during the scrimmage. Tough opponents are lined up for the begining of the 2019 season, including Tidehave, Goliad and Mart. But with none offense returning starters and six or seven returning defense players, the Bobcats are coming out experienced.