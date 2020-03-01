REFUGIO – The Refugio Bobcats are set for the next two years after the release of the UIL’s bi-annual realignment.
“The realignment was good. Only being in a five-team district makes it tough as far as scheduling because you have to find six non-district games,” Coach Jason Herring said.
The Bobcats are scheduled to open non-district play Sept. 4 when they take on George West.
Refugio will follow with non-district games against Edna, Victoria St. Joseph, Crystal City and Ganado before district play opens Oct. 9 against Bloomington.
The Bobcats then get their bye week before district contests against Three Rivers, Kenedy and Freer.