The fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats erupted for 48 first-quarter points en route to a 55-0 victory over the Bloomington Bobcats in the District 15-2A, Division I opener for both teams on Sept. 23 in Bloomington.
Refugio improved to 4-1 overall, while Bloomington fell to 3-2.
Refugio needed only 90 seconds to go up 14-0.
Eziyah Bland returned the opening kickoff 64 yards for a touchdown. Kelan Brown’s extra-point kick made it 7-0 with 11:46 left in the first quarter.
After the Refugio defense forced a three-and-out, Kelan Brown connected with Ernest Campbell on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 10:30 remaining in the first quarter. Kelan Brown’s PAT padded Refugio’s lead to 14-0.
Refugio again needed just one play on its next possession to score six points.
Kelan Brown threw a screen pass to Jordan King, who raced untouched into the end zone for a 71-yard pass-run play. Chai Whitmire’s 2-point run put Refugio up 22-0 with 8:54 left in the first quarter.
On Bloomington’s next offensibe series, Refugio’s Isaiah Avery picked off a pass and returned the ball 27 yards for another Refugio touchdown.
A Caleb Hesseltine interception halted a Bloomington drive at the Refugio 17.
Moments later, King scored on a 66-yard run with 4:38 left in the first quarter to pad Refugio’s lead to 35-0.
After a Bloomington turnover, Kelan Brown threw a 21-yard touchdown screen pass to Whitmire with 4:25 still left in the first quarter.
Three plays after Avery intercepted a pass at the Bloomington 35, Kelan Brown and Whitmire hooked up on a 46-yard touchdown pass play as the first quarter ended with Refugio up 48-0.
Both teams agreed on a running clock after the first quarter.
Refugio continued to pour it on in the second quarter as Zander Wills scored on a 1-yard run with 2:35 to go before the half.