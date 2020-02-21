REFUGIO – With a playoff spot already secured the Refugio Bobcats made easy work of Pettus Tuesday, Feb. 11, winning 65-36.
The contest was close after one period before Refugio scored 42 points during the second and third periods to put the game away.
Antwaan Gross led the Bobcats with 20 points, and Colten Hesseltine nailed three from behind the arc to finish with 15 points. Jordan Kelley added nine; Thomas Keyes finished with eight; Caleb Hesseltine added five; Hayden LaFrance picked up four while Josh Rodriguez and Allen Perez each scored two points.
The Bobcats traveled to Port Aransas Friday, Feb. 7, and dropped a 50-39 district loss at Marlin Gym.
Refugio fell behind 13-6 after one period and fell behind 28-16 at the half. The Bobcats outscored the Marlins 23-22 in the second half but fell short in the end.
Colton Hesseltine hit a pair of threes and finished with a team high of 15 points, and Antwaan Gross added 12 points, five of which came in the final period. Jordan Kelley finished with five points; Thomas Keyes added four, and Hayden LaFrance picked up two points.