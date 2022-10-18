Bobcats rout Bulldogs 58-7

What was billed as one of the top Week 6 games in South Texas wasn’t much of a contest after the opening kickoff.
The fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats recorded their fourth-straight win of the season and celebrated homecoming with a 58-7 District 15-2A, Division I victory over the previously unbeaten Three Rivers Bulldogs at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
Eziyah Bland rushed for three touchdowns, all in the second half, and five other Bobcats reached the end zone as Refugio improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.
Three Rivers (5-1, 1-1) avoided a shutout with Caden Soliz’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Derek Alexander midway in the third quarter.
Refugio scored on its first play from scrimmage. After the Bobcats forced a Three Rivers three-and-out and a short punt set them up at the Bulldogs’ 37, Ernest Campbell scored on a sweep to the left with just 1:53 elapsed in the game.
Bland, who rushed for 78 yards on just six carries, scored touchdowns on the Bobcats’ next two offensive series.
Bland’s first score came on a 27-yard run with 5:08 left in the first quarter. His second came just 2:57 later on a 9-yard run.
Jordan King’s 3-yard touchdown run and Alex Palencia’s first of four extra points on the night padded the Bobcats’ lead to 25-0 with 11:01 still left before halftime.
Kaleb Brown scored on an 18-yard run and Bland added his final TD run with 2:22 left before intermission.
Kaleb Brown, who had 58 yards rushing on five carries, scored on a 25-yard run with 9:33 left in the third quarter to build the Bobcats’ lead to 44-0.
After Soliz’s touchdown pass, Zander Wills ran 2 yards for a score and Chai Whitmire caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Kelan Brown.
Kelan Brown completed four of nine passes for 112 yards. Soliz was seven of 16 for 117 yards.
Refugio will return to district action on Oct. 7 when it travels to Skidmore for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats (1-4, 0-1). The Bulldogs will host the Shiner Comanches (5-1, 1-1).
