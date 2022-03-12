Refugio coach Eli Boxell was happy to see the officials let both teams get phycial in the Bobcats’ area playoff game on Feb. 25 against the San Antonio Lee Academy Wolfpack.
“Typically, that bodes well for our kind of kids,” Boxell said. “We invite that. We’d rather have a physical game.”
But turnovers and the inability to get into a rhythm offensively against the Lee Academy full-court press resulted in a 57-49 loss to the Wolfpack at the Kenedy High School gym.
The Bobcats trailed most of the game, but managed to take a 43-41 lead with 5:49 left on a short jumper by Antwaan Gross.
But Refugio was able to score only four points the rest of the game as the Lee Academy full-court press forced the Bobcats to turn the ball over six times down the stretch.
The Wolfpack jumped out to a 19-9 lead after one quarter of play, but Refugio fought back and pulled within 26-22 at halftime thanks to Gross’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Gross finished with a team-high 21 points. Jordan Kelley added 16.
“I had a great group of seniors,” Boxell said. “They’ve been in the program since seventh grade. I’m real proud of the whole team.”
Refugio 69, La Villa 57
Led by a balanced scoring attack, the Refugio Bobcats rolled to a 69-57 bi-district playoff win over the La Villa Cardinals on Feb. 22 in Alice.
Gross topped the Bobcats with 19 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Kelley added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.
Desantos Doomes followed with 11 points and Kelan Brown recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.
Refugio outrebounded La Villa 46-31.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•