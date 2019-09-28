HEBBRONVILLE – The Refugio Bobcats traveled to Hebbronville to take on the Longhorns last Friday evening.
The scoring was slow to get started. Neither team scored during the first quarter of the game.
In the second quarter, Jordan Kelley intercepted a pass to get the Bobcats inside the red zone.
Nadji Gadsden received a handoff from Austin Ochoa to put the Cats up.
Jordy Martinez added the extra point, making it 7-0 with 10:40 left before halftime.
Refugio’s next possession, a fake punt by Michael Thomas gave the Bobcats another chance.
And Jordan Kelley found his way to the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown. Martinez again added the extra point, making the score 14-0 Bobcats with 6:39 left before halftime.
Thomas Keyes then intercepted a Longhorn pass, setting the Cats up on the Horns 35-yard line.
Gadsden found the end zone again on a 1-yard carry. The two point conversion failed, making the score 20-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Gadsden again found the end zone after a 5-yard carry.
Martinez’s point-after kick was good, making the score 27-0 with 8:39 left in the third quarter.
After a Longhorn punt, Refugio got started on their own 39-yard line.
A beautiful 61-yard pass to Antwaan Gross lit the scoreboard up again for the Cats.
Martinez added the extra point, making the score 34-0 with 5:57 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Gross again found the end zone after receiving a 26-yard pass from Ochoa. Martinez added the extra point, and the score stayed 41-0 to the end of regulation.
Refugio moved to 4-0 record on the season.
The Bobcats have a long awaited a match up with the Mart Panthers, Friday night at 7:30 p.m. from Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.