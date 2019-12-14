SAN ANTONIO – The Refugio Bobcats (14-0) moved another game closer to the state championship last week with a win over No. 7 state ranked Holland Hornets (13-1).
The Hornets claimed to have the best defense in 2A football this year.
With wins over Mart, Thorndale and Mason, the Hornets were ready for Refugio.
But ... the Bobcats dominated both lines of scrimmage from the very beginning.
Holland won the coin flip and elected to receive the opening kickoff.
In the first quarter, Holland began their first drive from their own 25-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Clay Cooper coughed up the ball, and Jordan Kelley fell on it.
Refugio then capitalized on a huge mistake by the Hornets.
Quarterback Austin Ochoa got the scoring started for the Cats with a 2-yard keeper.
Alex Placencia added the extra point and Refugio led Holland 7-0 with 11:12 to go in the first quarter.
Holland began their next drive from their own 6-yard line.
The Hornets went three and out, punting the ball back to the Cats.
On the next Cats possession, Ochoa found Antwaan Gross for a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Placencia again added the extra point, and Refugio led 14-0 with 7:27 left in the first.
Holland again started their next drive from the 25.
The Hornets drove the field only to punt back to the Cats.
A bad snap helped the Cats have great field possession on the Hornets 33-yard line.
Jordan Kelley scampered 27 yards to set up the next play.
Ochoa again found the end zone for a 6-yard TD run.
Placencia added the extra point and Refugio led 21-0 with 3:55 left in the first.
Holland started their next drive on the 25-yard line again.
Holland again went three and out, punting back to the Cats.
Ochoa threw a beautiful 49-yard pass to Gross to pay dirt.
Placencia added his fourth extra point in the first quarter.
Refugio led 28-0 with 1:12 left in first.
The first quarter ended with Holland only picking up two first downs and giving up 28 points.
In the second quarter, the Hornets faced a fourth down and three, and the Cats held the Hornets and took over on downs from their own 32-yard line.
Refugio drove the field.
Nadji Gadsden carried 6 yards to the big box.
Refugio led 35-0 with 4:37 left in the half.
The Hornets finally found the end zone with a 58-yard pass to cut the lead to 35-6.
The Cats ended up punting on their next possession.
Holland began their next drive only to see a pass get intercepted by Gross.
The Cats let the clock run out and kneeled to end the first half.
The Bobcats received the second half kickoff.
The Bobcats started their possession from their own 38 after a fair catch.
Zavien Wills carried the ball 30 yards to begin the drive.
Gross again caught a pass from Ochoa to score again.
Placencia again added the extra point, and the Cats led 42-6 with 9:36 left in the third quarter.
The Cats got the ball back after a Hornets’ punt, and Gadsden again scored.
Placencia was perfect, adding another extra point, giving the Cats a 49-6 lead with 1:29 left in the third quarter.
Holland again scored with the clock at 11:16, making the score 49-12.
And that scoring ended.
Refugio ended the game with 22 first downs and a total of 410 yards.
Refugio advances to play San Augustine at the Berry Center in Cypress at 7 p.m. Thursday.