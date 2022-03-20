The Refugio Bobcats won all three relay events in coasting to the team title at the Goliad Shirley Frnka Relays on march 3 at Goliad’s Tiger Stadium.
Jordan King, Jordan Kelley, Marvin Fox and Ernest Campbell combined for a winning time of 43.98 seconds in the 400 relay. Goliad’s JP Reyes, Hezekiah McDow, Joseph Council and Jaylon Collums followed in second with a time of 44.42.
Campbell, Kelley Fox and J. Henry Moore teamed to win the 800 relay in 1:31.12. Goliad’s Jack Smith, McDow, Collums and Council took third in 1:36.35.
Isaiah Avery, Karson Herring, Kelley and Moore won the 1,600 relay in 3:31.16.
Campbell raced to victory in the 100 dash with a time of 10.83. King was fifth in 11.88.
Refugio took the top two places in the 400 dash with Avery winning in 53.35 and Herring taking second in 53.71. Goliad’s Reyes was sixth in 55.68.
Refugio’s Moore was runner-up in the 200 dash in 22.83. Teammate Fox was fourth in 23.57.
The Bobcats scored points in the 300 hurdles as Chai Whitmore finished second in 42.82 and Braylon Gonzales placed third in 44.74. Gonzales took second in the 110 hurdles in 18.98. Goliad’s Dasen Tinney-Anderson was third in 20.70 and Refugio’s Kelan Brown was fourth in 20.70.
Refugio’s Kyle Walker was fourth in the 800 run in 2:15.61 and teammate Brandon DeNava was fifth in 2:15.82. DeNava was fourth in the 1,600 run in 5:20.15.
Refugio’s Antwaan Gross was second in the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 4 inches. Kelley was fourth with a mark of 41-6) and the Bobcats’ Eziyah Bland was fifth with a jump of 40-1. Gross placed third in the long jump with a leap of 21-5. Campbell was fifth with a jump of 20-3 1/4.
The Bobcats’ JR Moore was sixth in the discus with a throw of 115-11. Refugio’s Ty LaFrance was sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-8.
The Bobcats finished with 161.5 points. Goliad was seventh with 35.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•