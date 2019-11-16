REFUGIO – The Three Rivers Bulldogs arrived into Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium last Friday with one thing on their mind, to take the District 16-2A trophy back with them. But Refugio had other plans.
Three Rivers started the ballgame receiving and would end up punting to end their first drive.
The Bobcats then began their first possession at their own 10-yard line.
Jordan Kelley got the scoring started by a direct snap 90-yard touchdown run.
Alex Placencia added the extra point, and the Bobcats led 7-0 with 7:14 left in the first quarter.
Three Rivers started their next possession, throwing a pass that was intercepted by Javon Williams.
Then Austin Ochoa threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Antwaan Gross on the very next play.
Placencia again added the extra point, and Refugio led 14-0 with 6:54 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs again punted on their next possession, and Refugio began at their own 37-yard line.
Nadji Gadsden found the end zone on a 16-yard carry. Placencia added the extra point, and Refugio led 21-0 with 2:54 left in the first.
Three Rivers punted again on their next possession, and the Cats initiated offense on the Bulldogs 33-yard line. Ochoa threw another beautiful pass to Kelley for another Bobcat score.
Placencia again added the point after and the Cats led 28-0 as the first quarter ended.
Three Rivers couldn’t get anything going, again punting back to the Cats.
Refugio started their next drive on their own 38.
Ochoa then threw a nice pass to Gross, this time from 62 yards out for another Cats touchdown.
Placencia added the extra point, making the score 35-0 with 10:02 left in the half.
Three Rivers would returned the kickoff to their own 22 before starting their next drive.
On the first play, the Dogs fumbled the ball, had a pass nearly intercepted, and eventually punted the ball back to the Bobcats.
Antwaan Gross returned the punt for a 53-yard touchdown before a blocking in the back penalty was called, bringing the ball back to the Dogs 35-yard line.
Gadsden again found pay dirt for a 41-yard touchdown carry.
A fumble on the point after resulted in a 41-0 Bobcats lead with 7:48 left before the half.
The Dogs repeated the punt back to the Cats, and Refugio started the next drive from the Cats 33.
Ochoa found Gross again for a 57-yard touchdown pass.
Placencia missed the extra point, and Refugio led 47-0 with 2:03 left in the half.
Refugio received the kickoff to start the 2nd half.
The backups went into the game, as well as some Junior Varsity players to play the second half.
Refugio punted on their first possession, and gave the ball back to the Bulldogs.
Three Rivers found the end zone with 6:42 left in the 3rd quarter.
Refugio led 47-7.
Refugio lined up to attempt a field goal and missed.
In the fourth quarter, Victor Garcia ran into end zone on a 16-yard carry.
The 2 point conversion was not good, and Refugio led 53-7 with 3:18 left in the fourth.
Three Rivers again scored to end the game, making the final score 53-14.
Refugio ended the night with more than 500 total yards. Rushing yardage was 317, and passing yardage was 202.
Refugio ended the regular season at 10-0 and as District 16-2A, D1 Champions.
The Bobcats will face Wallis Brazos on Friday night in Cuero to start the quest for another state championship.