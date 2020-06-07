Boxell receives THSCA scholarship

Refugio – Refugio’s Chloe Boxell received the Eddie Joseph Scholarship from Texas High School Coaches Association.
This was the highest awarded scholarship from THSCA in the amount of $2,500.
Boxell has maintained a 4.0 GPA and accumulated more than 60 hours of college classes. Along with high school graduation, she will graduate from Coastal Bend College with an Associates of Science degree.
Boxell was able to accomplish all this while also participating in cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, tennis and serving as a manager for the softball team.
She will attend Texas A&M and pursue a major in biomedical engineering.