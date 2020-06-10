Campbell receives Top Gun award

REFUGIO – Ernest Campbell, eighth grade student at Refugio Junior High School, participated in the Football University Camp in San Antonio March 7-8.
Campbell received the Top Gun award for his position as wide receiver and all around camper.
Out of more than 400 attendants, he was one of 10 chosen to receive the All Camp award for middle school.
Campbell has been invited to attend the national Top Gun Camp in Naples, Florida in July. There he will compete against the top eighth grade athletes from across the United States.