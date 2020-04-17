REFUGIO – The Refugio Lady Cat basketball team landed several spots on the 30-2A All-District team.
Sophomore Bella Coscetti was named the district’s Co-Newcomer of the Year, and senior Mikaila Rosas earned a spot on the 1st team.
Second team honors went to junior Jai Lin King and sophomores Makenzie Wills and Ashanti Brown.
Named to the Honorable Mention team for Refugio were juniors Jadelynne Lewis and Celeste Lara with sophomore Presleigh Barber and freshman Chay Callis also named to the team.