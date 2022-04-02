Adam Dominguez didn’t really fully know what he was getting into when he accepted Woodsboro coach Tony Gonzales’ offer to join the Eagles’ new powerlifting team.
“After football, coach asked me if I’d be interested in powerlifting and I said I would give it a shot,” Dominguez said.
A few months later, Dominguez finds himself headed to the Texas High School Powerlifting State Championships in Abilene. Dominguez qualified for the state meet by placing second in the 165-pound weight class at the Region 5 Division 4 Championships on March 11 in Bishop.
Woodsboro had discontinued its powerlifting program for over a decade until it was revived this season. Gonzales’ team this season was made up of six boys and two girls and all eight made it to the regional meet.
Dominguez said he fell in love with the sport after this season’s first meet in Kingsville.
“It was like a learning experience for all of us,” Dominguez said. “We met a lot of good people and had a lot of fun under the bar. It brings out the adrenaline and competitive fire out of you. I really love it.”
Dominguez’s chances of making it to the state meet came down to his last lift in the deadlift.
Dominguez squatted 465 pounds and bench-pressed 225 to go into the deadlift with 690 pounds and 30 pounds shy of the final state-qualifying berth.
“I had to pull a 460 to tie with the guy ahead of me,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez did just that. He recorded a personal-best 460 in the deadlift and finished tied with Bruni’s Ramiro Ramos for second with a 1,150 total. Dominguez was rewarded second place due to weighing in lighter than Ramos.
“I would have never believed it if someone told me a few months ago I would be going to the state powerlifting meet,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez has progressed steadily in all three lifts. He has improved 90 pounds in the squat and 30 pounds in the bench press.
Dominguez, a junior, wants that progression to continue at the state meet.
“I want to try to improve on all my maxes from the last meet,” Dominguez said. “I want to put more weight on the bar and just get the weight up.”
“The main thing is just letting him go enjoy himself,” Gonzales said. “It’s not everyday you get to go compete in any kind of state meet, much less in your first year in a sport. We’ll see what kind of fire he can light under himself.”
Dominguez said he is more excited than nervous to be headed to the state meet.
“I’m very proud of myself,” Dominguez said. “I’d like to get a 1,200-pound total. I can improve on my squat and deadlift and I can for sure improve on my bench press.”
“All I can ask a kid at the end of the day is if they gave me all they had,” Gonzales said. “If they say yes, I can’t ask for anything more.”
