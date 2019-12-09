Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro's Taron Meacham rises above an Annapolis Christian Academy defensive player at last Tuesday's game against the Warriors where the Eagles come up short 49-39 in a disappointing loss, following an overwhelming win over Arlington Heights Christian 52-11 on Friday the previous week.
Richard Fierova photo Anthony Meacham drives the ball up court off a defensive rebound during last Tuesday's game against Annapolis Christian Academy. The Eagles, coming in off a 52-11 win over Arlington Heights Christian the week before, could not match the victory falling to the Warriors 49-39.
Richard Fierova photo Woodsboro's Taron Meacham rises above an Annapolis Christian Academy defensive player at last Tuesday's game against the Warriors where the Eagles come up short 49-39 in a disappointing loss, following an overwhelming win over Arlington Heights Christian 52-11 on Friday the previous week.
Richard Fierova photo Anthony Meacham drives the ball up court off a defensive rebound during last Tuesday's game against Annapolis Christian Academy. The Eagles, coming in off a 52-11 win over Arlington Heights Christian the week before, could not match the victory falling to the Warriors 49-39.