Eagles bring home gold from Kenedy Lion Relays

The Woodsboro varsity boys and girls 4x100M relay teams swept their respective races at the Kenedy Lion Relays Wednesday, March 11. Pictured are the first place boys team members (from left) Caleb Moore, Brody Levien, Roger Gonzalez III and Anthony Meacham and the first place girls team (from left) Hannah Hubbard, Maddie Nieman, Taryn Veselka and Hannah Rifenburg. (Richard Fierova photo)