Eagles bring home gold from Kenedy Lion Relays

KENEDY – The Woodsboro track team competed at the Kenedy Lion Relays Wednesday, March 11.
The Eagles landed several first-place finishes, starting with the 4x100M relay team of Anthony Meacham, Brody Levien, Roger Gonzalez and Caleb Moore.
Meacham won the pole vault and 200M dash and was third in the long jump. Moore won gold in the 400M dash; Levien was third in the 100M dash, and Alex Ondrej took third place in the shot put.
The Lady Eagles 4x100M relay team of Hannah Hubbard, Maddie Nieman, Taryn Veselka and Hannah Rifenburg won gold in the event.