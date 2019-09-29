SOMERVILLE – The Woodsboro Eagles came up on the short end of an offensive shootout with the Somerville Yeguas, 39-22, last Friday night.
The Eagles are now 0-4 for the season, and will be idle this week as they have a bye.
In a very physical and intense game, the Eagles saw their chances disappear through a couple of controversial calls.
The Yeguas took advantage of a bad snap on the Eagles first punt of the game.
The bad snap gave the Yeguas the ball at the Eagle 1-yard line. The Yeguas punched it in to take an early 7-0 lead.
The Eagles responded with an eight-play 65-yard drive that culminated with a 3-yard run by senior running back Jordyn Mackey.
Mackey also ran the two point conversion in to give his team an 8-7 lead.
The Yeguas came back with a touchdown near the end of the quarter to take a 14-8 lead.
The Yeguas opened the second quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 20-8.
The Eagles defense made a stand when linebacker James Rocha recovered a fumble at his own 31-yard line.
Mackey exploded through the line en route to an exciting 69-yard touchdown run.
Jacob Esparza hit Caleb Moore with a pass for the two point try to cut the lead at 20-16.
The Yeguas came marching back and scored on a 14-yard run to make it 27-16 with just over three minutes left in the first half.
Sophomore quarterback Roger Gonzalez eluded two tacklers and found Moore in the end zone with a 27-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-22 at halftime.
“We have been working to get better each week, and we showed some improvement tonight,” said lineman Izak Gonzalez.
“A couple of calls did not go our way tonight, but we cannot let those kinds of things get us down. We also had two players injured tonight, and staying healthy is important for us,” Gonzalez said.
“We will put this one behind us and get back to work at practice,” he added.
The Yeguas scored twice in the third quarter to stretch their lead to 39-22.
The Yegua defense also held the Eagles on each of their drives in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw both teams stop each other, and a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown by Mackey was nullified by a penalty.
The Eagles could not get anything else going and the score remained 39-22.
“Aside from our first punt, we played well the first half,” Rocha said.
“There was a lot of talk going on in the second half, and we have to learn to ignore that and stay focused on what we need to do,” he said.
“We made several mental mistakes tonight that we need to clean up. We have a bye coming up this week, and that will give us two weeks to heal and get our minds right on what we need to do,” Rocha said.
“We have Kenedy in two weeks, and then district (play) starts. Our team needs to stay together, clear our minds, and it would not hurt us to go to church either,” he added.
The Eagles will enjoy a bye this week and then host the Kenedy Lions on Friday Oct. 4.