WOODSBORO – Athletes from Woodsboro competed at the District Cross Country Meet on Monday, Oct. 14. The meet was held at West Guth Park.
In the JV girls division, Hannah Barber placed 4th, Lexie McWilliams was 6th, and Aralyn Singleterry was 7th. In JV boys, Joseph Singleterry placed 8th.
In the 7th-grade girls division, Jaqulynn Tully placed 6th. Layton Niemann was 3rd and Tayden Grimes took 11th in 7th-grade boys.
In the 8th-grade girls, Anna Hall placed 6th. In the boys group, Tag Silvas took 9th and Braden Harmon placed 11th.
“The kids competed well. They can look forward to good things coming up,” said Coach Keith Williams.