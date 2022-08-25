Woodsboro football coach Johny Lesak saw some encouraging signs in his Eagles’ first scrimmage against the Louise Hornets on Aug. 11.
Louise, which returns 12 starters from last year’s 6-5 team, scored the only points of the scrimmage with a field goal during the one quarter of live play.
“We ran to the ball real well on defense,” Lesak said. “We gave up one big play, but the rest of the way the defense was pretty solid.”
The Eagles forced four turnovers. Layton Niemann had an interception and Glen Giddens scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Defensive scores are not counted in scrimmages.
Lesak saw promise from his players on offense as well.
“Our backs did a good job of carrying the ball,” Lesak said. “For the amount that we throw the ball, we threw it pretty well. Our quarterbacks did a good job.”
Lesak wants the Eagles to gain more consistency on offense before they open the season on Aug. 26 at Bloomington.
“We moved the ball well, we just didn’t score,” Lesak said.
Woodsboro will scrimmage Runge at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Coach Aaron Houston Stadium.
