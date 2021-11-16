The Woodsboro Eagles football squad may have been looking ahead to a playoff battle this week, dropping the regular-season finale against Falls City by a score of 48-0.
Finishing 3-6 in the regular season, the Eagles nonetheless claimed a playoff position with all three wins coming in district play. The squad secured a playoff spot with district wins over Pettus, Runge and Agua Dulce.
Overall, the Eagles scored 78 points in the regular season, while giving up 236 against nine opponents. District play showed a stronger point differential for the squad, scoring 65 points against 145 for district foes.
The Eagles now look to pull an upset in the bi-district round Friday at 7 p.m., with a showdown against D’Hanis at Floresville’s Eschenberg Field. D’Hanis finished off the 2021 campaign 8-1 while putting up 307 points on opponents.
