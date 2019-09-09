WOODSBORO – As the Woodsboro Eagles and the Brackettville Tigers came out onto the field at Eagle stadium last Friday night, one could easily see the Eagles were obviously outnumbered.
The Eagles had the majority of their players going both ways the entire game and were unable to keep up with the Tigers.
As aa result, the Eagles dropped their season opener 64-6.
“This was not the way we wanted our season to start,” said junior Caleb Moore.
“We were short-handed tonight, but we make no excuses. We got beat, and now we put this one behind us and get ready for next week,” he said.
“Coach (Carpenter) has us on a next play mentality. It’s always about the next play. We cannot let this one game dictate our season. We just have to work on our executions and getting better,” Moore said.
The Eagles battled all night and continued hustling on each play despite the fatigue felt by players going all night on both sides of the ball.
The Tigers drove to the Eagles’ 15-yard line on their first series and looked poised to score.
Linemen Marcos Pena, Jaycob Cisneros, and Ramon Garcia stopped the Tiger runner on a fourth down and short to end the threat.
The Tigers bounced back and built a 36-0 lead by halftime.
That lead would swell to 52-0 by the end of third quarter.
The Eagles got going in the fourth quarter as sophomore quarterback Roger Gonzalez hit Jacob Esparza with a 35-yard pass to put the Eagles deep into Tiger territory.
A few plays later, Gonzalez hit Esparza with a 5-yard touchdown pass for the Eagles’ lone score.
The Tigers scored once more with 1:04 left in the game and on an interception on the game’s final play.
“We need to get up to speed on executing our plays at the level we know we are capable of playing,” said Gonzalez.
“Everything starts at practice. Conditioning, learning our assignments, and playing as a team. Like Coach always says, ‘find a way, find a way to push yourselves and go on.’ We will have our locker room talk and discuss what we learned from this game, and put it behind us,” he said.
“Win or lose, you have to learn from it, and then put it behind you to get ready for your next game,” Gonzalez said.
The Eagles will host the Riviera Seahawks this Friday night at Eagle stadium.
This will be the Homecoming game for Woodsboro.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.