BRUNI – The Woodsboro Eagles made the long trip to Bruni last Friday night for the start of district play.
All teams began with a clean slate and enthusiasm as the race for the district title starts.
Unfortunately, the harsh reality of injuries is following the Eagles into district play.
Down to 14 players suited up and available, the Eagles fell to the Bruni Badgers 59-24 in the district opener for both teams.
The Eagles remain without a win for the season and will have a tough road to follow in defending their back-to-back district titles.
“The long road trip did not affect us, we are just very short-handed right now,” said Coach Gary Carpenter.
“We have quite a few kids with injuries that keep them out of games. We also have a few kids who are playing through injuries, and they continue getting banged up in the course of a game,” Carpenter said.
“It takes more than conditioning to play both sides of the ball for 48 minutes. It takes a big heart and no one has more heart than our kids,” he said.
The Badgers jumped to an early lead after blocking the Eagles first punt of the game.
The Badgers built a 19-0 lead after one quarter of play. The Badgers continued building on their lead scoring early in the second quarter to make it 27-0.
The Eagles responded on the ensuing kickoff as Jordyn Mackey scooped up the ball at his own 5-yard line and broke through the middle for an exciting 95-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Roger Gonzalez ran the two point conversion in to make it 27-8.
But the Badgers scored twice more to take a 39-8 lead at halftime.
The Badgers scored twice more in the third quarter before the Eagles began their scoring spree.
Gonzalez fired a pass to Caleb Moore that turned into a 42-yard touchdown for the Eagles.
Gonzalez again ran in the two point try to make 59-16.
The Eagles recovered the onside kick and mounted another scoring drive that culminated with a 7-yard touchdown run by Gonzalez.
Gonzalez added his third two point try to make the score 59-24. The Badgers recovered the next onside kick and were able to run out the clock.
“We have not started games very well,” Carpenter said.
“We have taken too long to get settled and play to our abilities. We are learning to deal with adversity. It is tough, but it is a part of the game,” he said.
“It will make us stronger and better. Getting kids back from injuries will definitely help us. We just have to keep working and getting better at what we do each day at practice,” he added.
The Eagles will travel to Agua Dulce this Friday night to take on the Longhorns. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m..