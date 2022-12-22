Eagles fall to Ingleside

The Ingleside Mustangs defeated the Woodsboro Eagles 72-42 in a non-district game on Dec. 5 in Ingleside.
Woodsboro (3-6) was led by Layton Nieman’s 13 points and Braydon Robinson’s 12.
Robinson also had 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Eagles win one of five
The Woodsboro Eagles won one of five contests in the Woodsboro tournament on Dec. 1-3.
The Eagles beat the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial JV 50-38 to open the tournament.
Layton Nieman poured in 28 points to lead Woodsboro.
The Eagles lost to Alvord 78-40, Floresville 67-46, Ingleside 80-29 and the Veterans Memorial JV2 72-54.