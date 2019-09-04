WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Eagles wrapped up their 2019 football scrimmage season by hosting the 3A Division I Palacios Sharks last Friday.
The Eagles had four players out because of injuries and were outnumbered by the Sharks.
The Sharks scored once during the controlled portion of the scrimmage and twice during the live quarter of play.
Despite being outnumbered by the Sharks, coach Gary Carpenter is very optimistic about his Eagles season.
“We have four players that got banged up this week, and at the end of the day this is just a practice for us, and we want them healthy for our season opener next week,” Carpenter said.
“We sat them out today, and with our numbers it makes it tough on us especially against a big team like Palacios. I am certainly not making excuses because our kids toughed it out and finished,” he added.
The Eagles could not get much going offensively.
Defensively, the Eagles had some very good stops against the speedy Shark offense.
“We did have some good glimpses on defense,” Carpenter said.
“Our ends and linebackers played good today. We did not prepare for some of the formations that Palacios threw at us,” he said.
“On another upside, we had kids step up today and fill in positions that they are not accustomed to playing,” he said.
The Eagles now look forward to starting their season.
“We are excited and ready to get the real season started,” continued Carpenter.
“Hopefully we can get everyone healthy and get ready for Brackettville. I am confident that our kids will respond and be ready. They know how to work and prepare,” he said.
The Eagles will host the Brackettville Tigers this Friday at Eagle Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.