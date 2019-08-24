WOODSBORO – The sweltering summer heat did not deter numerous Eagle fans from attending the first scrimmage of the 2019 high school football season.
The Woodsboro Eagles hosted the Class 3A Stockdale Brahmas in a controlled scrimmage last Friday.
The familiar sounds of shoulder pads colliding and whistles blowing brought excitement to those in attendance on both sides of Eagle stadium.
The young Eagles held their own despite the rather obvious size advantage of the Brahmas linemen.
“Our kids really stepped up tonight against a much bigger team,” said Coach Gary Carpenter. “Our kids showed a lot of toughness and did not back down from a 3A school with some pretty good size boys. Our staff and I were very impressed with the intensity our kids played with tonight,” he elaborated.
The Eagle defense looked impenetrable for most of the scrimmage.
Eagle defenders stopped the Brahmas offense on each series, giving up just one play that amounted to over 10 yards.
Offensively, the Eagles just missed a score on a long pass that was just out of reach of an Eagle receiver. The Eagles ran the ball well and made several good pass plays.
“Our offensive and defensive lines did well tonight,” Carpenter said.
“Our defense played well tonight. We stopped their run game, which is what they like to do. We had 11 players going to the ball each time and that’s what we want,” he added.
“Offensively, our line played their hearts out. Our O-line had some big boys to move on the other side of the ball and they moved them. We held back on some things because we just wanted our kids to come out and play. We will continue cleaning up on what we need to do on both sides of the ball and keep improving,” Carpenter said.
The Eagles will host the Palacios Sharks in a scrimmage this Friday. Tentative start time is 5:30 p.m. at Eagle stadium.